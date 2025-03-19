“Next stop Denver” - Liam Harrison ready to bring utter chaos in ONE Championship return against Soe Lin Oo at ONE 173

Liam Harrison is out to prove he still has a lot left in his gas tank.

Ad

The British legend is coming back from retirement to take on Burmese slugger Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai slugfest at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1 at Ball Arena.

Taking to Instagram, Harrison wrote that he's out to redeem himself after initially leaving ONE Championship on a loss.

Harrison lost his last match, which would have been his farewell fight, against Thai legend Seksan at ONE 168: Denver, ONE Championship's last live event in the United States.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

"Next stop Denver, got some redemption to take care of in the Mile-High City. Get ready for WAR 🇺🇸," posted Liam Harrison.

'Hitman' initially retired in September 2024, but revealed on social media just two months later that he would return for one more run.

Harrison has since captured the WBC Muay Thai Diamond Belt when he knocked out Isaac Araya earlier this month in Manchester, England.

Ad

Often regarded as one of the greatest fighters in British history, Harrison is credited for helping popularize Muay Thai and kickboxing in the Western hemisphere.

Harrison holds over 90 career wins and won multiple championships under Yokkao, WBC Muay Thai, WMC, and WAKO.

Although he hasn't expressed his intentions of gunning for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, Liam Harrison said in previous interviews that he would methodically take his return one match at a time.

Ad

Tickets for ONE 173 are now available at Ticketmaster.

Liam Harrison says going out of one's comfort zone is a major key to achieving greatness

Liam Harrison is a product of the old-school training methods of Muay Thai, and he often admits that he went to great lengths to achieve near perfection.

In a previous Instagram post, Harrison detailed the difficult road he took to become one of the sport's most revered legends:

"Getting out of your comfort zone is massively important. That comes down to the same thing as obsession. I think, you just can't be comfortable in what you're doing, you need to be out of your comfort zone, [have] mental fortitude, and you have to do a bit of soul searching, and you have to question yourself. But it all comes down to is the juice worth the squeeze. I wanted to be a champion, and I wore that. I'd always stay behind after class and I'd go on the bag upstairs on my own, that sort of mentality takes you from just being a fighter to a champion."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.