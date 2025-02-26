“You have to question yourself” - British legend Liam Harrison recalls his thought process to become one of history’s best fighters

Liam Harrison has undoubtedly cemented his legacy among the world's greatest martial artists, and he credited that mystique to the adamantine mindset he always possessed.

The British legend is a multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, and he recently shared his attitude when it comes to professional fighting.

Taking to Instagram, Liam Harrison talked about how adversity ultimately fueled his intense belief in himself.

"Thai boxing came along and I became obsessed with wanting to be not just like the best in the gym, but the best I could be. I wanted to fight the best and I just used to walk around daydreaming about being the best at it," said Harrison.

He added:

"Getting out of your comfort zone is massively important. That comes down to the same thing as obsession. I think, you just can't be comfortable in what you're doing, you need to be out of your comfort zone, [have] mental fortitude, and you have to do a bit of soul searching, and you have to question yourself. But it all comes down to is the juice worth the squeeze. I wanted to be a champion, and I wore that. I'd always stay behind after class and I'd go on the bag upstairs on my own, that sort of mentality takes you from just being a fighter to a champion."

Liam Harrison prepares for one final run with ONE Championship

Liam Harrison isn't done just yet.

The British legend initially announced his retirement when he lost to fellow icon Seksan at ONE 168: Denver in September 2024.

Mere months after that emotional send-off, Harrison announced he would have one more run with ONE Championship.

In an interview with promotion, Harrison said he'll take things one fight at a time and decide how far he'll go into his final run:

"If I can do that, remain active, stay injury-free, I think I can do that. We’ll go one fight at a time and decide how I feel.”

Harrison is often talked about as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, British fighters ever and has a resume that reaches as far back as the year 2000.

