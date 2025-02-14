“And still” - Liam Harrison all in with his support to former rival Jonathan Haggerty ahead of ONE 171 world title defense

Their beef is essentially squashed, and now Liam Harrison has thrown his full support to his countryman Jonathan Haggerty ahead of the latter's impending world title defense.

Haggerty will put his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title on the line against Chinese superstar Wei Rui at the stacked ONE 171: Qatar card on Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Taking to Instagram, the former ONE bantamweight and flyweight Muay Thai world champion shared that he wrapped up his training camp a day before leaving Thailand for Qatar.

Harrison, who had a simmering feud with his fellow British superstar, was one of the first people to show his love to Haggerty in the comments section. He wrote:

"Some shape geezer. And still 👑"

Jonathan Haggerty also shared the love with his former rival:

"@liambadco thanks mate 🤜"

Jonathan Haggerty and Liam Harrison share pleasantries on Instagram.

Haggerty and Harrison are two of the greatest British strikers of all time, with the latter being one of the pioneers of Muay Thai and kickboxing in Great Britain.

Despite their similarities, the two feuded over the past two years with fans clamoring for a fight between Harrison and Haggerty in London.

Things, however, eventually cooled off when the two were part of the historic ONE 168: Denver card in September 2024.

Harrison fought fellow Muay Thai legend Seksan in the event, while Haggerty defended the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the headliner.

It was during the card's fight week when the pair patched things up, and things have been nothing but respectful between the two fighters.

Tickets for ONE 171 are available at Q-Tickets, and the entire card will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

Jonathan Haggerty confident he'll run through Wei Rui in Qatar

Jonathan Haggerty knows he can't take it easy against Wei Rui, but he's also confident he can run roughshod against the Chinese superstar when the cage doors get locked at Lusail Sports Arena.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Haggerty said:

"He beat [former world champion] Hiroki Akimoto, who is great opposition in his own right. So, we are not taking him lightly. But we do think we can do a demolition job on him for sure.”

