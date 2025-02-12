  • home icon
  "We can do a demolition job on him" - Jonathan Haggerty confident he will blitz through Wei Rui in kickboxing title defense at ONE 171

“We can do a demolition job on him” - Jonathan Haggerty confident he will blitz through Wei Rui in kickboxing title defense at ONE 171

By Mike Murillo
Modified Feb 12, 2025 13:26 GMT
Jonathan Haggerty confident of beating Wei Rui in title match at ONE 171. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Jonathan Haggerty confident of beating Wei Rui in title match at ONE 171. -- Photo by ONE Championship

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty is confident of making it a successful first title defense when he takes on No. 1 contender Wei Rui of China next week in Qatar.

'The General' is featured in the headlining contest at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail as he tries to defend the championship belt he claimed over a year ago,

In an interview with ONE Championship in line with his title defense, Haggerty highlighted that he expects a tough challenge from Wei but is nonetheless confident that he has the perfect foil to emerge triumphant in their showdown.

The 27-year-old British champion said:

“He beat [former world champion] Hiroki Akimoto, who is great opposition in his own right. So, we are not taking him lightly. But we do think we can do a demolition job on him for sure.”

Jonathan Haggerty claimed the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in November 2023 with a second-round knockout of bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade.

Looking to dethrone Haggerty is Wei, who has been undefeated in his last 21 matches and had a successful ONE Championship debut in May last year with a unanimous decision win over Akimoto.

For more information on ONE 171: Qatar, check out onef.com.

Jonathan Haggerty determined to reclaim bantamweight Muay Thai gold at some point

While he is solely focused right now on defending the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE 171: Qatar, Jonathan Haggerty has made it known that he is determined to reclaim the division's Muay Thai gold at some point in the future.

The Orpington, England native lost the Muay Thai world title and his standing as a two-sport world champion after he was knocked out in just 49 seconds by Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their title clash back in September in the United States.

Speaking to Sky Sports MMA Club podcast following his defeat, returning as bantamweight Muay Thai world champion remains a priority for him moving forward and he is hoping to get a chance at a rematch with Superlek down the line.

Jonathan Haggerty said:

"I lost a belt before, I remember I was a lot more down than I am now. Because I know how hard I trained, how much I want it. So, I know for sure I'll definitely get that belt back, it's just a matter time."

Prior to becoming the bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, Haggerty used to hold the flyweight Muay Thai belt before losing it to Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
