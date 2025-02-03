WATCH: Bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty flaunts his striking mastery in sublime sequence against Fabricio Andrade

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty is arguably one of the best pure strikers to come from the United Kingdom in recent history. He proved his mastery of the striking arts when he fought Fabricio Andrade in November 2023.

Haggerty, who also held the bantamweight Muay Thai crown at the time, and the 145-pound MMA king vied for the right to become a two-sport ONE world champion, as the then-vacant bantamweight kickboxing throne was on the line.

In a video shared by ONE on Instagram, Haggerty made 'Wonder Boy' lower his guard after faking a jumping knee strike. Instead, he fired a head kick to wobble the Brazilian star and open up his boxing combinations.

This sequence was practically how the fight turned out, as Haggerty's excellent fight IQ allowed him to break through Andrade's guard repeatedly. 'The General' eventually put him to sleep midway through the second round.

After successfully defending the Muay Thai crown against Felipe Lobo in February of the following year, the 27-year-old planned to do the same against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168 this past September.

However, 'The Kicking Machine' instead took home 26 pounds of bantamweight Muay Thai gold with a 49-second knockout of Haggerty, thereby becoming a two-sport ONE world champion.

Jonathan Haggerty to defend kickboxing gold later this month

Jonathan Haggerty's quest for combat sports immortality will have him defend the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship in the main event of ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20. The Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar will host the event.

Hungry to take the only world title remaining around his waist is Chinese kickboxing sensation Wei Rui, who debuted in ONE last May with a thrilling unanimous decision victory over former 145-pound kickboxing king Hiroki Akimoto.

Fans who want to catch the action live can purchase tickets for ONE 171 via Q-Tickets.

