WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty sends Bangkok into meltdown, knocks out Fabricio Andrade for two-sport supremacy

ONE Fight Night 16 last weekend saw a new two-sport ONE world champion – and his name is Jonathan Haggerty. The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion scored a violent second-round knockout of Fabricio Andrade, who holds the ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

The bout was for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, and it transpired inside a euphoric Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Championship posted a video of the end of the bout on YouTube:

"Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty claims the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing throne after a second-round knockout of MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video!"

Jonathan Haggerty came out strong early, targeting the legs of Andrade and looking to set up his patented teep kicks. ‘The General’ appeared to be the faster fighter as Andrade continued to plod forward while Haggerty was constantly light on his feet.

'Wonder Boy' was content to eat strikes in hopes of getting close enough to beat up Haggerty’s midsection and lead leg. 'The General' closed the first round with a few solid right hands that shot Andrade’s head back.

Andrade started the second round more aggressively, hunting his English foe with leg kicks and nifty two-punch combinations. Near the halfway point of the round, Jonathan Haggerty faked a knee strike and followed it up with a left high kick that wobbled ‘Wonder Boy’.

Like a shark smelling blood, ‘The General’ swarmed 'Wonder Boy' with an unbelievable amount of strikes. Although Andrade was tough enough to ward off the storm of strikes, the onslaught proved to be too much as he hit the mat after a straight right hand from Jonathan Haggerty.

Andrade attempted to answer the referee’s count but was too dazed to fully recover, forcing the stoppage.

With the victory, Jonathan Haggerty extended his winning streak to five in a row and now carries a total of 52 pounds of gold - holding titles in both ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions.

In addition to a second world title, 'The General' also left Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with two $50,000 bonuses from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, totaling $100,000.

ONE Fight Night 16 is available to watch back in its entirety for free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.