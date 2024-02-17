ONE Fight Night 19 complete results and recap: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Felipe Lobo

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty successfully defended his gold in an early Fight of the Year contender with Felipe Lobo in the ONE Fight Night 19 main event.

Haggerty came out and immediately took control of the ring with the front push kick. For much of the first round, ‘The General’ led the dance with a heap of brutal leg kicks, but once Lobo was able to close the distance, he unleashed a flurry of strikes, brilliantly mixing up blows to the head and body.

With less than a minute to go, Lobo landed a nasty uppercut that sat down the champ. Haggerty answered the count and rode out the remainder of the round, covering up from another late-round barrage.

Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, had no intention of backing down in the second, putting on a fast and furious pace in one of the greatest rounds of combat sports ever produced by two fighters.

Lobo and ‘The General’ went toe-to-toe, landing bomb after bomb, but it was Haggerty who managed to plant his opponent on the canvas with a brilliantly-timed counter left.

Less than a minute into the third round, Jonathan Haggerty blasted Lobo with a vicious overhand right that put the ‘Demolition Man’ on the mat. Lobo managed to make it back to his feet, but clearly compromised, referee Olivier Coste called for the stoppage.

Official Result: Jonathan Haggerty defeated Felipe Lobo via KO (overhand right) at 0:45 of round three to retain the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Full results from ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video

Thongpoon defeated Timur Chuikov via TKO (three knockdowns) at 1:37 of round one (strawweight - Muay Thai).

Mansur Malachiev defeated Yosuke Saruta via unanimous decision (strawweight - MMA).

Martyna Kierczynska defeated Nat ‘Wondergirl Jarroonsak via TKO (strikes) at 1:24 of round two (strawweight - Muay Thai).

Luke Lessei defeated Eddie Abasolo via split decision (featherweight - Muay Thai).

Hiroyuki Tetsuka defeated Abraao Amorim via submission (armbar) at 4:57 of round one (welterweight - MMA).

Nauzet Trujillo defeated Liam Nolan via unanimous decision (lightweight - Muay Thai).

Lito Adiwang defeated Danial Williams via unanimous decision (strawweight - MMA).

Saemapetch defeated Mohamed Younes Rabah via TKO (three knockdowns) at 1:33 of round one (bantamweight - Muay Thai).

