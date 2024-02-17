ONE Fight Night 19: Early results from Bangkok

ONE Championship returned to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video. In the main event of the evening, two-sport titleholder Jonathan Haggerty put his bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Brazilian knockout artist Felipe Lobo.

But first, fans were treated to a series of exciting matchups kicked off by a strawweight Muay Thai showdown between Thongpoon PK Saenchai and Timur Chuikov, which kicked off the organization’s second Fight Night of 2024 in American primetime live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It only took the Thai star 97 seconds to finish Chuikov with a barrage of strikes that knocked his open down three consecutive times in the opening round. With the impressive win, the Thai star gained the first US$50,000 bonus of the evening.

In the second bout of the evening, Russian standout and No.5-ranked contender Mansur Malachiev got back into the win column with a unanimous decision victory over former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Yosuke Saruta. Malachiev moved to 12-1 overall.

In one of the more shocking moments of the evening, promotional newcomer Martyna Kierczynska delivered a star-making performance, scoring a second-round TKO against Thai fan favorite Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak.

Kierczynska earned a $50,000 bonus courtesy of ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for her memorable debut.

Dubuque, Iowa, native Luke Lessei landed his first win on the global stage, besting Eddie Abasolo in an all-out three-round brawl in the art of eight limbs.

Closing out the early portion of ONE Fight Night 19, ‘Japanese Beast’ Hiroyuki Tetsuka earned his fourth-straight win inside Circle with a beautifully executed armbar submission with three seconds left to go in the opening round. Tetsuka moved to 5-1 in ONE and 13-4 overall.

Full early results from ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video

Thongpoon PK Saenchai defeated Timur Chuikov via TKO (three knockdowns) at 1:37 of round one (strawweight - Muay Thai)

Mansur Malachiev defeated Yosuke Saruta via unanimous decision (strawweight - MMA)

Martyna Kierczynska defeated Nat ‘Wondergirl Jarroonsak via TKO (strikes) at 1:24 of round two (strawweight - Muay Thai)

Luke Lessei defeated Eddie Abasolo via split decision (featherweight - Muay Thai)

Hiroyuki Tetsuka defeated Abraao Amorim via submission (armbar) at 4:57 of round one (welterweight - MMA)