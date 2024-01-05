“There is no running, no hiding” – Jarred Brooks targets Demetrious Johnson superfight after beating Joshua Pacio in March

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks says he wants fellow title holder Demetrious Johnson next after he takes on Filipino Joshua Pacio in a rematch in March.

‘The Monkey God’ is seeking a superfight with “Mighty Mouse’ as one of the items in his to-do list this year. He believes that he can provide a tough challenge to the American MMA legend, who is the reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion.

Before squaring off with Johnson, Brooks must first deal with former strawweight king Pacio in their rematch for the title, scheduled to take place on March 1 at ONE 166 in Qatar.

Speaking to MMA journalist Nic Atkin on the ONE Championship News podcast, the 30-year-old Indiana native shared his thoughts on fighting Pacio and Johnson, saying:

“Joshua Pacio and Demetrious Johnson, you guys are the two heads that I want on my pedestal this year. So you guys better watch out. There is no running, no hiding, and I will come to the Philippines or I will come to Washington. It does not matter.”

Check out what he had to say below:

Jarred Brooks dethroned Pacio as ONE strawweight MMA world champion in December 2022 in Manila, winning by unanimous decision.

He made an attempt to become a two-sport ONE world champion in August by challenging flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci but he fell short in his mission, losing by submission due to an armbar.

Johnson, meanwhile, was last seen in action in his trilogy title fight against Brazilian rival Adriano Moraes in May. He successfully defended his world title via unanimous decision in the promotion’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

Jarred Brooks vs. Joshua Pacio not the only title fight at ONE 166: Qatar

Jarred Brooks’ title rematch against Joshua Pacio was the first confirmed championship fight for ONE: 166 Qatar on March 1 but two more title showdowns have been added to the landmark event since.

Now included is the all-champion clash between ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder and challenger Anatoly Malykhin, the reigning light heavyweight and heavyweight world champion.

De Ridder is out to hold on to the remaining championship belt in his possession after losing the light heavyweight gold to Malykhin in December 2022 in Manila.

Malykhin, meanwhile, is seeking to make history by holding three ONE world titles at the same time with a win over ‘The Dutch Knight.’

ONE 166 will also see the unification title fight between reigning featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai of China and interim title holder Thanh Le of the United States play out.

Thanh Le won the interim belt by submitting Russian contender Ilya Freymanov in the opening round of their showdown in October.

ONE 166: Qatar is the first-ever live on-ground event in the country. It will take place at the Lusail Sports Arena.