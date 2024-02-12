ONE Fight Night 19: Felipe Lobo says he has been "working a lot" and "training hard" mentally for Jonathan Haggerty test

Felipe Lobo has one clear goal when he returns at ONE Fight Night 19 – to become the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

The Brazilian athlete and No.3-ranked contender wants to grab Jonathan Haggerty’s gold in the main event of the February 16 bill, which gets underway at ONE Championship’s usual hunting ground of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

As such, he hasn’t cut any corners to prepare for the biggest test of his career to date. That, in turn, has boosted his morale ahead of fight night.

Speaking to The AllStar, Felipe Lobo said:

“I'm feeling very well, you know. My mind is so good. I've been working a lot for this fight, you know, training hard, training my mind as well. So I feel confident, and I'm ready to fight next Saturday.”

Watch the full interview here:

Squaring off against one of the promotion’s most successful athletes isn’t going to be an easy task, after all.

Lobo learned that when he challenged for the coveted Muay Thai strap against Nong-O Hama at ONE X in March 2022. Despite feeling confident in the lead-up to the contest, ‘Demolition Man’ got his work cut out by the Thai superstar’s knockout power inside the third frame.

With that loss acting as a motivational tool and his heated back-and-forth exchange with ‘The General’ over the past couple of months, fireworks are all but guaranteed when these two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

Relive Felipe Lobo’s victorious outing over Saemapetch Fairtex

The evening Haggerty picked up the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title with a highlight-reel finish of Nong-O, Felipe Lobo returned with a vengeance on the global stage of ONE Championship.

He took on Saemapetch Fairtex in a contest with massive world title implications for either man in the Thai capital city at ONE Fight Night 9.

After dropping his perfect promotional record to Nong-O in his previous outing, ‘Demolition Man’ headed into his contest against the Fairtex Training Center with his back against the wall.

Though he suffered a knockdown in the early goings of the fight, the Sao Paulo native stormed back in style to finish Saemapetch at 1:56 of round three.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 19 card live and for free in U.S. primetime.