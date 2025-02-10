“One of this generation’s GOATs” - Liam Harrison stacks heavy praise on Prajanchai after title defense over Ellis Badr Barboza

Liam Harrison has nothing but praise for Prajanchai PK Saenchai after he watched the two-sport world champion wreak havoc in Bangkok this past weekend.

Prajanchai retained the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title when he decimated Ellis Badr Barboza in one of the best performances of his career in the main event of ONE Fight Night 28.

The Thai superstar was in his finest hour and had Barboza at the palm of his hand en route to a dominant and bloody technical knockout finish in the fourth round.

Harrison saw how Prajanchai dismantled the British slugger, and he couldn't help but put the champ-champ on hallowed ground.

Taking to Instagram, Liam Harrison wrote:

"@prajanchai_pk is one of this generation's 🐐… multiple-time stadium champion, double-champion in ONE, and his elbows recently have been absolutely devastating."

Prajanchai, who also holds the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, was on a different level when he bludgeoned Barboza to defend his Muay Thai throne.

The 30-year-old slowly gauged the distance against Barboza in the opening moments of the match, before he stepped on the gas pedal and dissected 'El Jefe' with surgical precision.

By the second round, Prajanchai already had the match figured out and he continued his methodical assault as Barboza tried to weather an unstoppable storm.

Prajanchai used the swelling on Barboza's face as his target and eventually caused a massive gash above the Brit's left eye that the ringside physician had no choice but to stop the match 1:55 into the fourth round.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai says Ellis Badr Barboza came prepared defensively against him

It may have looked easy from a fan's perspective, but Prajanchai PK Saenchai admitted that he still did a lot of work in his world title defense against Ellis Badr Barboza.

Prajanchai said in his post-fight press conference that Barboza had a technical defensive game plan in their Bangkok showdown.

"I think he did quite well today because he is a skilled fighter, and his defensive mechanism is also quite good," said the two-sport king.

Watch the entire press conference below:

