“More than what I had imagined” - Prajanchai still in awe of winning kickboxing world title against Jonathan Di Bella

More than half a year after the fact, Prajanchai PK Saenchai is still soaking the monumental victory that turned him from ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion to Muay Thai AND Kickboxing world champion.

In June of last year, 2024, the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium saw the Muay Thai king claim his second crown in a unanimous kickboxing win against opponent Jonathan Di Bella.

It was only Prajanchai's second kickboxing match, and even he couldn't believe that he became world kickboxing champion only two bouts in. Looking back, the dual-sport king speaks of how surreal the experience has been for him:

"Honestly, it feels more than what I had imagined. This is only the second kickboxing fight in my life, but I have reached the top. At first, I wanted to continue to gain experience in kickboxing, but I got the chance to fight for the world title. I don't know why, but I have to thank ONE Championship for giving me this great opportunity."

Prajanchai vows to never rest on his laurels after achieving two-sport glory

Despite becoming kickboxing king in his second-ever fight in the sport, Prajanchai is careful not to let his golden belts drive his ego. Instead, he recognizes that becoming a dual-sport champion is only the beginning of his next challenge - to constantly be on the lookout for the next title defense. In an interview with ONE Championship, the Thai legend shares his current mindset:

"I don't think I'm number one in kickboxing right now, and I don't think I'm number one in Muay Thai either. For me, there's no such thing as being number one forever. You have to keep improving yourself, or you can't keep your position as number one."

In a few hours, Prajanchai will be going under the bright lights of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to defend his Muay Thai throne from challenger Ellis Badr Barboza.

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live in US primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

