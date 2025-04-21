“Some of the best jiu-jitsu in the world” - Dante Leon explains what makes Giancarlo Bodoni a generational talent in grappling

Submission grappling superstar Dante Leon is thrilled to have his good friend Giancarlo Bodoni join him in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The pair of elite grapplers have gotten to know each other in the daunting BJJ circuit over the years and have forged a bond that will last a lifetime.

As far as Leon is concerned, the multi-time ADCC world champion is the perfect addition to the home of martial arts' stacked submission grappling scene.

The Canadian athlete shared in a ONE Championship interview why Bodoni is the real deal:

“I think Giancarlo really has some of the best jiu-jitsu in the world. When you look at somebody like him, he’s not blisteringly fast. He is athletic, I will say, but he doesn’t do anything acrobatic, super athletic."

Dante Leon continued:

"When you watch him do things, you can see step-by-step really what he’s doing, and how he’s doing it, and how effective he is."

Dante Leon is indeed one of the brightest stars in the game today, and it says a lot that he holds Bodoni in high regard. The American star brings forth a physically imposing yet technically savvy grappling repertoire that global fans will finally witness when he makes his ONE debut.

Dante Leon and Giancarlo Bodoni are scheduled for high-profile matches

Giancarlo Bodoni's first order of business in ONE will be against grappling legend Rafael Lovato Jr. at ONE 173: Denver in the promotion's return to 'The Mile High City' on Aug. 1 at The Ball Arena.

On the other hand, Dante Leon will look to capture 26 pounds of gold. After stellar victories over Bruno Pucci and Tommy Langaker, the 29-year-old will get his opportunity to dethrone ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo.

This explosive 10-minute all-grappling affair will serve as the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video. The full event will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2, live in US Primetime.

ONE Fight Night 31 is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

