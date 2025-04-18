ONE Fight Night 31: Dante Leon reveals his preferred method of dethroning submission grappling kingpin Tye Ruotolo

Canadian submission grappling star Dante Leon is gearing up for the biggest test of his career thus far, and the most important fight in his ONE Championship stint just yet.

Ad

Leon is set to challenge Tye Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title, and the 29-year-old wants to finish his American foe emphatically.

Addressing fan comments and answering questions in a recent AMA on Reddit's r/BJJ sub, Leon shared his preferred way of finishing, and says he will look for it against Ruotolo.

GlumMajor2245 wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Submission you would like to win with?"

To which Leon replied, using the official ONE Championship account:

Ad

Trending

"Rear Naked Choke."

The Screenshots of comments from Reddit

If Dante Leon is victorious in his next match, he will hand Tye Ruotolo the first defeat of his ONE Championship career. He will also take home the coveted ONE welterweight submission grappling world title and shake up the division.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Dante Leon and Tye Ruotolo go at it in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Ad

Dante Leon and Tye Ruotolo collide in highly anticipated trilogy match at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

29-year-old Canadian grappler Dante Leon will look to even the score with American rival Tye Ruotolo when the two meet for the third time in their careers in ONE Championship.

The pair square off in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 2.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Dante Leon's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.