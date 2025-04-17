“Coming pretty hot and try to get the sub” - Tye Ruotolo vows to go for the jugular to close out rivalry with Dante Leon

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States is looking to settle the score with Canadian rival Dante Leon in his next world title defense.
The 22-year-old Atos jiu-jitsu representative is ready to put his coveted belt on the line against a former adversary, and prove that he's superior at this stage in their careers.
Speaking to Combat Sports Today in a recent interview, Ruotolo talked about being aggressive against Leon and forcing a quick submission.
Ruotolo said:
"Man, it's usually coming pretty hot, and try to get the sub. That's my goal every time. I never like to be on the match longer than I need to."
Ruotolo and Leon have history.
The two first met at Grapplefest 8 in 2020, where Leon scored a massive victory over the American star via referee decision. They then rematched a year later, and this time, Ruotolo defeated Leon via guillotine choke.
Now, the two are ready to lock horns for the third time and with more at stake in the world's martial arts organization.
Tye Ruotolo defends welterweight gold against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video
22-year-old American superstar Tye Ruotolo is set to defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against Canadian athlete Dante Leon.
The two meet in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
