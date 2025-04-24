  • home icon
  • Tye Ruotolo stresses why grappling is an essential life skill: “80 percent of fights end up going to the ground”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Apr 24, 2025 08:05 GMT
Tye Ruotolo - Photo by ONE Championship
Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States has been practicing jiu-jitsu since he was eight years old.

A black belt by the time he was a teenager, Ruotolo knows the immense benefits jiu-jitsu can bring about a person's life, especially where self-defense is concerned. The 22-year-old superstar believes everyone should take up jiu-jitsu, to have that fighting knowledge and experience for when the need arises.

Speaking to Combat Sports Today in a recent interview, Ruotolo stressed on the importance of learning jiu-jitsu.

The welterweight submission grappling king said:

"You don't need to throw up punches in the street. Sometimes you grab a guy and that's it. It's done, you know. And then, yeah, so it was really cool for that matter, you know, like, 80 percent of fights end up going to the ground or get connected anyways, you know."
Today, Ruotolo is one of the best fighters in ONE Championship, the world's largest martial arts organization. Fans can catch him in action soon as he returns to the ring to defend his coveted gold.

Tye Ruotolo to defend grappling belt against rival Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

Tye Ruotolo is set to return to action next weekend to take on Canadian star Dante Leon for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title.

The two lock horns in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

