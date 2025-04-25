“He doesn't make a lot of mistakes” - Tye Ruotolo shares what he admires the most about challenger Dante Leon

Tye Ruotolo has never been one to hand out compliments to his opponents lightly, especially with a world title on the line. But ahead of his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title defense at ONE Fight Night 31, the reigning champ shared his thoughts about the upcoming competition, Dante Leon.
"He's stable," he told ONE Championship. "He doesn't make a lot of mistakes. Explosive. He’s for sure a formidable opponent no matter what."
Tye Ruotolo and Dante Leon will meet on May 2 in their trilogy fight and first bout under the ONE Championship banner. With both fighters winning one bout each, many expect this bout to be one of the most technical and high-paced grappling matches of the year.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
“Jack of all trades, but master of none” - Grappling megastar Tye Ruotolo unfazed by Dante Leon’s well-rounded game
Dante Leon comes in with a reputation for being sharp everywhere - top, bottom, scrambles, submissions, he's got them all. But according to Tye Ruotolo, versatility doesn't necessarily mean mastery.
"That's not what I believe [that he's more versatile] for sure," he told ONE Championship. "But it's interesting to see that he has that thought process. Maybe he's more well-rounded. What's the saying, jack of all trades, but master of none?"
Tye Ruotolo will be defending his ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship against challenger Dante Leon as the co-headliner and the only title fight slated for the May 2 event.
Dante Leon earned his title shot after back-to-back wins only one month apart. With both men standing on equal footing with an even score, a third bout would decide once and for all who the better grappler is.
ONE Fight Night 31 takes place in the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok and will be available to fight fans in Canada and North America via Prime Video with an active subscription.