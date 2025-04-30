“They go 100 percent with everything” - Dante Leon sums up why the Ruotolo twins are on top of the grappling pedestal 

Canadian BJJ sensation Dante Leon believes that the Ruotolo twins, Tye and Kade, are still the gold standard in submission grappling. The 28-year-old grappler has made no qualms about the brothers' generational talents in 'The Gentle Art'.

As far as Leon is concerned, it's the little things that separate the Ruotolos from the pack. For one, the Pedigo Submission Fighting affiliate noted how the twins always give their maximum effort in every move they make, whether it's a pass, sweep, or submission.

Dante Leon told ONE:

"You have to remember one thing about Tye and Kade, too, is when they do something, they go 100 percent. Even if it's a move that you look at on paper, it probably shouldn't work, or you see them do it and you're like, ‘How did they make that work?’ It's because they go 100 percent with everything they do."

This Friday, Leon will take on one-half of the phenomenal BJJ twins, as he challenges Tye Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video.

The challenger knows he must bring his A-game against the mighty champion in order to secure the upset at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Dante Leon also wants to test himself against Kade Ruotolo

Dante Leon has a history with Tye after splitting their first two meetings outside ONE. Once he settles business with the welterweight submission grappling king, Leon will be shifting his crosshairs at Kade Ruotolo.

The Canadian powerhouse said in a Cageside Press interview:

"I'm definitely not looking at anything to do with Kade until we deal with Tye. But if we take care of business, he's still one of the best in the world, and he's still somebody who would be a great opponent."

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in US primetime on May 2. The full event is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

