“A great opponent” - Dante Leon interested in scrapping with Kade Ruotolo once he’s done with Tye

ONE Championship submission grappling star Dante Leon of Canada has big things planned after he takes care of business against American rival Tye Ruotolo this weekend, and he wants to take out his rival's twin brother next.

Leon says he will be coming after ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo as soon as he's done with Tye.

He told Cageside Press in a recent interview:

"I'm definitely not looking at anything to do with Kade until we deal with Tye. But if we take care of business, he's still one of the best in the world, and he's still somebody who would be a great opponent."

Dante Leon is set to face reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo for the gold.

Leon and Ruotolo lock horns in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Dante Leon says ONE Championship has the best submission grappling product on the planet

Dante Leon can't stop being impressed by the submission grappling product ONE Championship has worked so hard to build over the years.

The 29-year-old has some amazing things to say about competing in ONE. He told Cageside Press:

"The biggest difference—I would say there are so many small differences, but if I'm to nail down what the biggest difference is, it's the consistency. When you go to ONE Championship as an athlete, it's very straightforward, regimented, and simple for you as an athlete to do all the things you need to do."

