Tye Ruotolo brushes off Dante Leon’s claim that he’s the more well-rounded grappler: “That's his opinion”

Things are heating up between reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States and Canadian challenger Dante Leon.

The two are set to meet this weekend in the ONE Championship ring with the coveted gold on the line, in what is a highly anticipated trilogy match between the two grappling stars.

Speaking to the world's largest martial arts organization in a recent interview, Ruotolo slammed Leon's recent comments that the American wasn't well-rounded in his skills.

The 22-year-old Atos Jiu-jitsu representative said:

"Man, I almost said something. No. Man, Dante, you know, that's his opinion on the matter."

Ruotolo will put his ONE welterweight submission grappling gold on the line against Leon.

The two lock horns in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

The event will take place at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can tune in to Amazon Prime Video to catch all the action.

Tye Ruotolo says he's been in more wars than Dante Leon: "I’ve had more rolls"

Tye Ruotolo believes he has the experience edge over Canadian counterpart Dante Leon in their upcoming world title tiff at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video this weekend.

The 22-year-old phenom says that he will bring home the victory for him and the gold.

He told ONE:

"I just think I know more jiu-jitsu than him in the sense where I’ve had more rolls than he’s had. I’ve felt more than he’s felt."

