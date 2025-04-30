"It will be an explosive battle" - Dante Leon predicts fireworks in world title battle vs Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 31

Dante Leon is uncertain how his upcoming clash against Tye Ruotolo will unfold inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium. He, however, is certain of one thing: Fireworks.

The Pedigo Submission Fighting superstar will attempt to steal his rival's ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship in the ONE Fight Night 31 co-main event, which goes down on Friday, May 2.

His focus is on bringing the right strategy to extend his winning streak in the promotion. Though that will be easier said than done against someone of Tye Ruotolo's caliber, the ground game technician is confident he has enough in his arsenal to turn their world title duel into an epic thriller.

"I can't predict anything at the moment, but I guarantee it will be an explosive battle. That's all I can say," Leon shared to Cageside Press when asked about his prediction for this fight.

Leon has fought twice under the promotional spotlight so far, achieving a 2-0 record with a submission win over Bruno Pucci in December and a dominant decision victory over Tommy Langaker in January.

Should he bring the same world-class arsenal to ONE Fight Night 31, fans can be sure that they'll be left on the edge of their seats when these Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts cross paths for the third time in their career.

Watch Dante Leon's full interview with Cageside Press here:

Tye Ruotolo eyes swift win in Dante Leon trilogy

Dante Leon may refuse to call his shots. The same can't be said for defending ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo.

Ruotolo—who enjoys a 7-0 slate in ONE Championship— does not plan to waste time, as he told the promotion:

"I want to be able to get in and get out. I don't want to be on the mat longer than I need to."

Fight fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 31 card live in U.S. primetime for free.

