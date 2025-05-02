How to watch ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video

We're less than 24 hours away from the home of martial arts' fifth Amazon event of 2025, ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video.

Taking place inside the hallowed grounds of 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this martial arts spectacle is available to over 195 countries (and counting) through ONE Championship's immersive social and digital channels.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America. Check out the timeslots in the United States and Canada:

May 2 (Fri) 9:00PM EDT — New York

May 2 (Fri) 6:00PM PDT — Los Angeles

May 2 (Fri) 9:00PM EDT — Toronto

In Asia, the live broadcast starts on Saturday, May 3, at 9:00 AM GMT+8. The full event will be available via watch.onefc.com and the ONE Super App. It's also free on ONE Championship's official Facebook and YouTube channels in selected areas.

To confirm the full and updated information about ONE Fight Night 31 in your country, follow this link to check your local listings.

What's at stake at ONE Fight Night 31?

A lot of questions will be answered in the headlining act of ONE Fight Night 31. Thai striking maestros Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and Nong-O Hama figured in an epic back-and-forth chess match last February. It was neck-and-neck from start to finish, and the match felt like it could have gone either way.

Kongthoranee was able to escape with a razor-thin split-decision victory, which did not sit well with the 38-year-old legend. The former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion wants revenge against his young compatriot. Kongthoranee, meanwhile, wants to prove that victory over the mighty Nong-O was no fluke with a more decisive win in their sequel.

Elsewhere, a rivalry will be decided between two of the fiercest disciples of 'The Gentle Art'. Tye Ruotolo and Dante Leon are quite familiar with one another, having met twice outside the promotion. With their head-to-head tied at one win apiece, it's time to settle the score and determine the superior grappler.

Ruotolo will even put his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title on the line in this high-stakes trilogy. Will Leon do the unthinkable and end Ruotolo's reign of terror? Or will the champion add another formidable challenger to his long list of vanquished foes?

ONE Fight Night 31 will also feature matches with fan favorites, including Liam Nolan, Zhang Lipeng, Saempatech Farirtex, Sean Climaco, and Jordan Estupinan, among others.

