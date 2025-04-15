Liam Nolan says Chatri inspired him to return to fighting after brief hiatus: “I can’t thank him enough for that” 

'Lethal' Liam Nolan recently revealed that he would have likely stayed retired if not for Chatri Sityodtong.

Ad

The British striker surprised the combat sports world when he announced at the beginning of the year that he'd be stepping away from professional competition.

A big part of the shocking decision was his inability to live up to the hype in the home of martial arts, where he went 4-4 in eight bouts.

Liam Nolan, though, had a change of heart after the ONE Chairman and CEO himself personally gave him a call and said he still sees great things for him in the future.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The 27-year-old revealed how Sityodtong's words inspired him to lace the four-ounce gloves again and continue his promising career:

“It was a good feeling, having the boss call me like that," he told ONE Championship.

"He told me he’d get me a fight in May and organize it personally. He was a man of his word. Everything he said he’d do, he came through on. So I can’t thank him enough for that.”

Ad

Liam Nolan's redemption tour begins at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Knowlesy Academy star will get the opportunity to settle the score with the last man to beat him in competition, Nauzet Trujillo, in a three-round lightweight Muay Thai battle.

Liam Nolan says he'll leave it all on the line against Nauzet Trujillo

Liam Nolan knows the best way to announce his return is by shaking up the 170-pound Muay Thai ranks with a resounding knockout win.

Ad

Ad

That said, 'Lethal' promised that he'll throw everything but the kitchen sink at Nauzet Trujillo. He told ONE Championship:

"I'm going to go swinging for this guy, and that's it. It's crazy, but that's what I've got to do the win. I'll do whatever it takes to win."

Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 31 free as it happens live in US primetime

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.