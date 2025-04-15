“I'm not far away” - Liam Nolan says a world title opportunity is just around the corner after a few more wins

ONE Championship Muay Thai standout 'Lethal' Liam Nolan of the United Kingdom is ready to return to the world's largest martial arts organization, and he has one thing on his mind -- becoming a world champion.

Nolan was just about done with his fighting career not too long ago, but now that he's preparing to return to the ring in a few weeks, 'Lethal' says he is motivated to capture the gold.

Speaking to Sky Sports in a recent interview, Nolan talked about his world title dream, and who he thinks he should fight for the belt.

'Lethal' said:

"I'm not far away. I think George Jarvis now deserves to fight for the world title. Maybe after this I'll fight someone else as well and maybe I'll fight the winner of George and Eersel."

Fellow Brit 'G-Unit' George Jarvis has propelled himself to the front of the line to challenge for Regian Eersel's Muay Thai strap, although that fight has not been confirmed.

Nolan believes Jarvis has earned it. But he wouldn't be opposed to fighting either man for the belt.

'Lethal' Liam Nolan is set to make his return to ONE Championship's global stage early next month.

Liam Nolan to face Nauzet Trujillo in rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

'Lethal' Liam Nolan of the United Kingdom is looking to exact revenge on Spanish conqueror Nauzet Trujillo as he makes his way back to ONE Championship in May.

Nolan and Trujillo are set to lock horns at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Liam Nolan's next fight.

