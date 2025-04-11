Nauzet Trujillo And Liam Nolan lightweight Muay Thai sequel locked in for ONE Fight Night 31

Lightweight Muay Thai monsters, Liam Nolan and Nauzet Trujillo, are set to run it back at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2.

Their scheduled three-round tie will emanate live in U.S. primetime from the hallowed grounds of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The promotion confirmed the bout on its official site late yesterday.

Liam Nolan and the Spanish scrapper first traded leather at ONE Fight Night 19 in February last year. 'Lethal' enjoyed a two-match winning streak heading into that showdown, but it was Trujillo who took the unanimous decision nod with a dominant showing inside the same venue.

Trujillo relied on his trademark pressure and unorthodox combinations to dent Liam Nolan's aggressive ways. The British superstar had power in everything he threw, but the Spaniard had his number more often than not to get his hand raised after nine minutes of war.

While he impressed against Liam Nolan, the Tenerife native went down to Sinsamut Klinmee in the fight that followed. He hopes to return to winning ways against 'Lethal' and reestablish his position in the stacked lightweight Muay Thai division.

That said, Nolan won't hold anything back as he seeks to reintroduce himself to the global fanbase.

The Knowlesy Academy martial artist announced his retirement from the sport shortly after that loss. But, he's pulled a U-turn on that decision and is fired up to strap on the four-ounce gloves again to produce mayhem.

Nolan has four impressive triumphs under the ONE spotlight. Can he make it five and avenge his defeat to Trujillo in this lightweight Muay Thai banger at ONE Fight Night 31?

Fight fans in the United States and Canada can watch the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free on May 2.

Liam Nolan-Nauzet Trujillo one of many exciting scraps set for ONE Fight Night 31

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 31, another rematch gets underway when Nong-O Hama and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai run it back in flyweight Muay Thai action.

Before those striking wizards throw down, defending king Tye Ruotolo and Dante Leon add a third chapter to their rivalry in a ONE welterweight submission grappling contest.

Meanwhile, former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam is back in action against Isi Fitikefu.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for more fight announcements on ONE Fight Night 31.

