Zebaztian Kadestam and Isi Fitikefu clash in potential welterweight world title eliminator at ONE Fight Night 31 

The next contender for the ONE welterweight MMA world title could emerge from the rubble once the dust settles between Zebastian Kadetam and Isi Fitikefu.

This possible world title eliminator at 185 pounds has been added to ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, taking place in the fabled grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2, live in US primetime.

ONE Championship fans certainly know all about Kadestam's destructive capabilities. 'The Bandit' holds seven victories in the home of martial arts, with all of those coming by way of vicious stoppages.

The former welterweight MMA world titleholder proved he is still a legitimate threat in the division when he halted Roberto Soldic's massive hype train at ONE Fight Night 10 in 2023.

After getting dazed by 'Robocop's' insane power, Kadestam came roaring back with a vengeance in round two and sent the Croation to the shadow realm with a come-from-behind knockout.

However, standing in his way of a showdown with reigning welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee is a surging Australian-Tongan warrior.

After stumbling in his ONE debut, Fitikefu racked off back-to-back wins against Valmir Da Silva and Hiroyuki Tetsuka at ONE 168: Denver last year.

'Doxz' snapped 'Japanese Beast's red-hot five-fight winning streak with a dominant performance, proving he is truly a dark-horse threat in the welterweight MMA ranks.

Confirmed bouts for ONE Fight Night 31

ONE Fight Night 31 will be headlined by a flyweight Muay Thai rematch between Thai strikers Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and Nong-O Hama.

Tye Ruotolo will also defend his welterweight submission grappling crown against Dante Leon in the co-main event.

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Isi Fitikefu (welterweight MMA)

Nauzet Trujillo vs. Liam Nolan (lightweight Muay Thai)

Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Abdulla Dayakaev (bantamweight Muay Thai)

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

