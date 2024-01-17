“One belt on this shoulder” – Liam Nolan prepared to face anyone until he has ONE gold in his possession

‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan doesn’t necessarily care who he fights next, as long as he closes out his 2024 with ONE Championship gold tightly wrapped around his waist.

Returning to the ring for his first fight since November 2022, Nolan delivered a high-octane performance against Russian newcomer Ali Aliev inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last week.

Deservingly, after three intense rounds of action, Nolan’s hand was raised, earning him his second straight win and fourth overall under the ONE banner.

Appearing at the ONE Fight Night 18 post-fight press event, Liam Nolan was asked who he would like to fight next. ‘Lethal’ is by no means picky when it comes to his next opponent, but he has a clear picture of how his year will end:

“Who to fight next? I don’t know,” Nolan told reporters. “But I definitely wanna be ending the year with one belt on this shoulder right here. So hopefully that. I’ll be ending the year with that.”

Liam Nolan ready for some redemption in the new year

Liam Nolan may not be overly concerned when it comes to who his next opponent will be, but there is one man on his radar that ‘Lethal’ would love to run it back with:

“I would like to make that fight happen again with Sinsamut [Klinmee],” Nolan told ONE.

Squaring off at ONE 159 in July 2022, Sinasumt scored a vicious second-round knockout of Nolan, hanging the Brit his second loss inside the circle.

Still haunted by the result, Nolan would love the opportunity to earn some redemption against the Thai knockout artist:

“It was very frustrating,” he added. “It brought me down a lot because I’d invested a lot of time and effort into it. But it’s time to make things count this year.”

