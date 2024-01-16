“I’m open to that” – Liam Nolan targeting a rematch with Sinsamut after impressive win at ONE Fight Night 18

ONE lightweight Muay Thai star Liam Nolan made an excellent showing at ONE Fight Night 18 last weekend. Inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the British striking sensation dispatched Russian Ali Aliev in a dominant unanimous decision win.

It's Liam Nolan's second win in a row since his last loss in the promotion, which was against former two-time world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee of Thailand. Nolan and Sinsamut were supposed to face each other once again late last year at ONE Fight Night 16 but was cancelled due to the Brit pulling out due to injury.

During his post-fight media scrum, Nolan addressed the possibility of finally facing Sinsamut again:

“Yes, I’m open to that. Obviously, that was meant to happen in November, but I’m more than happy to face him this year.”

This might be the perfect time for the two strikers to rematch and settle the score. Both are on back-to-back wins in the promotion and are perhaps just a win away from fighting for the world title.

Liam Nolan edges Ali Aliev out at ONE Fight Night 18

Liam Nolan made a triumphant return at ONE Fight Night 18 after taking some time away from the sport for more than a year. His last outing was a unanimous decision win over Eddie Abasolo at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November 2022.

Last weekend, the British striking sensation faced Russian Ali Aliev in a 3-round Muay Thai bout. It was an all-out war where both fighters had their chance to shine and showcase their best weapons.

The first two rounds saw tons of kick-catching, elbow smashes, powerful punch combinations, and debilitating kicks, making the bout so dead-even that we thought both rounds could have gone either way.

The third round, however, saw Nolan pulling away just a little bit when Aliev showed signs of fatigue. The British striker ended the bout with just as much aggression and energy as he did in the first round, earning the nod from all three judges.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video is available on demand for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.