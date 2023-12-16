Liam Nolan says ONE’s partnership with Sky Sports will be ‘life-changing’ for fighters and fans in the UK

The ONE Championship recently announced through a press release a massive exclusive partnership deal with Sky Sports, Europe’s leading sports broadcaster.

The deal is significant because it will essentially bring fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland ONE Championship’s most exciting events, beginning with the upcoming ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi event in January 2024.

Naturally, both fans and athletes were excited by the news, none more so than ONE Championship’s very own fighters from the UK. That includes 26-year-old Muay Thai star ‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, he expressed his excitement at ONE Championship’s collaboration with Sky Sports.

The 26-year-old said:

“It’s very exciting news. This could be life-changing for all the fighters in the UK. It’s got me so pumped I’m ready to fight ASAP”

'Lethal' is but one of many ONE Championship fighters from the UK excited about this deal.

Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, also shared his statement on the deal via the press release.

He said:

“For years, our UK fans have been clamoring for ONE to be broadcast on one of the region’s major networks. Today, I’m excited to announce a new partnership with Sky Sports, the premier broadcaster for live sports in the UK and one of the most well-known sports networks in the world. This deal marks an important milestone for the celebration of martial arts and the continued expansion of ONE Championship’s global footprint.”

ONE Championship and Sky Sports kick off partnership with ONE Fight Night 18

The first event under the ONE Championship and Sky Sports collaboration is the upcoming ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, January 13.

Reigning and defending ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 will defend his gold against no.5-ranked Elias Mahmoudi of Algeria.