Superlek put in the work against Rodtang: “I tried to study him for his weaknesses”

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is more than ready to step into the ONE Championship ring tomorrow night to face his toughest opponent yet, and he’s done his due diligence.

Superlek is set to face reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a highly anticipated superfight of epic proportions.

The two meet in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22nd, Asia primetime.

However, what was once a five-round bout for flyweight Muay Thai gold has now been converted to a three-round non-title affair at a 140-pound catchweight after Superlek failed to make weight on Thursday.

Nevertheless, Superlek and Rodtang are ready to throw down in one of the most awaited Muay Thai fights in history, and ‘The Kicking Machine’ said he’s done his homework on ‘The Iron Man’.

Superlek said in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

“Rodtang has a lot of his strengths. He is tough and aggressive. I tried to study him for his weaknesses, but I can’t find any yet. I think he will have a few, but I can’t tell you right now. Let’s find out in the ring.”

Who will emerge victorious in this epic showdown? It’s hard to predict. One thing’s for certain. These two are going to trade leather in the ring tomorrow night, come hell or high water.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.