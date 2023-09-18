Superlek ‘very proud’ to achieve his dreams: “I’ve been able to build my own home with my own hands”

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 has garnered a number of awards and accolades throughout his career, but what he’s most proud of is the life he has built for himself.

In Thailand, people turn to Muay Thai to escape poverty and build a better future for themselves and their families. Superlek is no different. What he’s done in the ring has helped ‘The Kicking Machine’ bring his family out of poverty.

In a recent video posted by Yokkao on YouTube, Superlek talked about providing his family a home, and reaching his dreams.

‘The Kicking Machine’ said:

“I’ve been able to build my own home with my own hands, it’s taken about two to three years to finish. I’m so proud to have done this because I thought I could never come this far. But all my dreams have come true by my hands and my family who have helped me along the way. I’m very proud of myself.”

Superlek will get the chance to score arguably the biggest victory of his career in his upcoming fight.

‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is set to challenge countryman and reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22, Asia primetime.

