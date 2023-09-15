“He never gives up” - Superlek lauds Rodtang’s legendary toughness

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 harbors no ill-will toward upcoming opponent, reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

In fact, the 27-year-old Thai superstar has nothing but praise for his countryman heading into their highly anticipated matchup next week.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superlek talked about Rodtang, and gave his contemporary major props.

‘The Kicking Machine’ said:

“I have an eye for Rodtang since he competes in five-round Muay Thai. I used to compete in Lumpinee and Rajadamnern stadium like him. I can see he has developed himself to be a tough and aggressive fighter nowadays. His combination is so good. And most importantly, he never gives up.”

Rodtang is definitely known for his incredible toughness, eating hard shots to the chin like butter popcorn in a movie theater. It will be interesting to see if ‘The Iron Man’ can stand up to Superlek’s lethal knockout strikes.

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and current no.1-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is set to challenge his close friend and esteemed peer ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon for his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22, Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.