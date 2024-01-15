ONE Fight Night 18 last January 12 was a great year-starter for ONE Championship as fighters made the most out of their opportunities.

Over the course of the nine-fight card, fans inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and all over the world were able to witness non-stop action throughout the night, featuring four KO finishes.

The first KO of the night came from South Korean heavyweight Kang Ji Won, turning the tide against Mikhail Jamal Abdul-Latif, while the second would come soon after as Artem Belakh’s studious approach to the fight game saw him finishing Mongolia’s Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.

Next, Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong took home the first performance bonus of the night after he blitzed Iraq’s Shakir Al-Tekreeti for the third KO of the event, while Kwon Won Il brought the bombs against Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg for another KO finish and $50,000 bonus.

To close out the night, Shamil Gasanov returned to the winner’s circle after a unanimous decision win against Oh Ho Taek in the main event, whereas Suablack Tor Pran49’s main roster ONE Championship saw him beat Stefan Korodi in the same manner.

Elsewhere on the card, Ibragim Dauev, Beybulat Isaev, and Liam Nolan all went home as winners via unanimous decision against top-level opponents.

Fans can watch the complete highlights from ONE Fight Night 18 below:

Fans chime in on their favorite bouts

With a stacked card of fights, fans shared their favorite moments and matchups from ONE Fight Night 18:

“Suablack and Korodi match is just *chef's kiss* Wish to see both of these men again more often, after their bodies are fully recovered of course.”

“The rear naked choke escape by Oh was extraordinary. I can’t recall ever seeing someone escape a rnc that was so locked in.”

“Suablack vs Korodi got me on the edge of my seat the whole time.”