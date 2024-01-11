Year after year, ONE Championship welcomes new names to the roster as they seek to bring in the greatest fighters from all over the world. Artem Belakh wants to be one of the best.

The Russian fighter got off on the right foot in his promotional debut in 2022, when he stepped into the ONE circle against Leandro Issa and left with a unanimous decision victory. However, he was upset by Kwon Won Il in June 2023.

Belakh will get his shot at returning to the win column this Friday, January 12, at ONE Fight Night 18. The event will go down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and will see Belakh face Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu of Mongolia.

Speaking with ONE Championship about his level of preparation for the bout, Belakh shared that he has been watching Baatarkhuu’s matches, even before they were scheduled to share the ONE circle:

“I had seen his fights even before we signed the contract and basically, I thought he could be a potential opponent. Generally, I watch each and every fighter in my weight class.”

Artem Belakh shares learnings from Kwon Won Il defeat

Losses are an opportunity for a fighter to grow and Belakh takes his defeat to the South Korean in stride, stating that he and his team are “working on a new game plan” for the Baatarkhuu bout.

The Russian prospect knows that he has put in the work to come out victorious against the Mongolian bantamweight and will be keen to show the fans that he is a much better fighter than he was in his last ONE Championship foray.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.