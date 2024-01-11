“The past mistakes are fixed” - Artem Belakh ready to return to his winning ways at ONE Fight Night 18

27-year-old Russian mixed martial arts standout Artem Belakh can’t wait to climb back into the ONE Championship ring and return to his winning ways.

The 10th Planet Krasnodar / Tiger Muay Thai product is coming off a heartbreaking setback to no.3-ranked bantamweight MMA contender ‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il of South Korea in June of 2023.

Kwon stopped Belakh in spectacular fashion within two rounds, but the Russian stalwart certainly hasn’t forgotten about it.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Belakh said he is excited to get back in action, and showcase his new and improved skills.

The no.4-ranked bantamweight MMA contender said:

“First of all, I take my defeat with dignity. What happened [in that fight] had to happen. The past mistakes are fixed and I'm happy to be back! We are working on a new game plan. I am improving with every sparring [session], from one training session to another. I am surrounded by the best people and I am thankful for the opportunity to prove myself against a top opponent. I am sure this card will be the brightest beginning of 2024 for ONE and MMA fans.”

Belakh has the opportunity to course-correct his ship and right his wrongs when he steps back into the ONE Championship ring this weekend.

Artem Belakh to face Mongolian veteran Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu in a pivotal bantamweight clash

Russian star Artem Belakh puts his no.4 ranking in ONE Championship’s stacked bantamweight division on the line when he takes on surging veteran Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, January 12th.

Baatarkhuu is coming off three solid victories over Filipino stars Adonis Sevilleno, Rockie Bactol, and Jhanlo Mark Sangiao. However, Belakh is out to spoil his party.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.