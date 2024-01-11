“Don’t miss this fight!” - Artem Belakh promises nothing but action vs. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu

27-year-old Russian mixed martial arts standout Artem Belakh can’t wait for his next fight in ONE Championship, where he fully intends on making a splash with an inspired comeback performance.

Belakh is one of the most talented bantamweight stars on the rise in the world’s largest martial arts organization. He hones his skills at the renowned Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand, where he trains alongside countryman ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin, as well as Brazilian ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade, among others.

Needless to say, Belakh promises an explosive performance when he climbs back into the fabled ONE Championship ring this weekend.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Belakh couldn’t contain his excitement and said fans should watch out for his fight this Friday night.

The 27-year-old star stated:

“I'm happy to get back to work and give it my 100%. If you want to see how a man enjoys his work, don't miss this fight!”

Belakh is currently 1-1 in ONE Championship but is looking to turn the corner and make a run at the top of the stacked bantamweight division.

Artem Belakh returns against Mongolian veteran Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 18

Russia’s Artem Belakh returns this weekend against dangerous Mongolian veteran Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, January 12th.

The 27-year-old is looking to erase the stinging defeat he suffered at the hands of South Korea’s Kwon Won Il in June last year and will stop at nothing to turn the tide in his young career.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.