“It will feel amazing” - Liam Nolan fired up for redemption against Nauzet Trujillo in ONE Fight Night 31 rematch

Liam Nolan is ready for redemption.

In February 2024, the British standout saw his two-fight win streak snapped at the hands of Spain's Nauzet Trujillo. Now, Nolan will have a chance to get that loss back when the two run it back at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2.

Returning to the sight of their first encounter—the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand—Nolan is confident that he'll even the series with Trujillo and get back to his winning ways inside the ring. Speaking to Sky Sports, Nolan said:

“I know I can do it. I know I've got the ability to do it, so it will feel amazing to do that.”

Before the loss to Trujillo last year, 'Lethal' had won two out of three, including back-to-back wins over Eddie Abasolo and Ali Aliev. He also holds victories over Brown Pinas and Kim Kyung Lock.

Liam Nolan loves seeing more fighters from the UK get their shot in ONE Championship

With eight fights already under his belt inside the Circle, Liam Nolan has quickly become a fan favorite among ONE Championship fans in the UK.

Speaking to the promotion, about the recent rise of British fighters in ONE, Nolan expressed excitement over seeing more athletes from his home country making it to martial arts' biggest global stage:

“I’ve always said the top-level British fighters are all in ONE Championship. They’re all world-level fighters with many more training outside of Thailand. Now it’s showing on the big stage.

"It’s nice to see because, at the start, it was just guys like myself, Jonathan Haggerty, and Liam Harrison on ONE. Now all the top-level UK guys are in ONE.”

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

