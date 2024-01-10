“All the top level UK guys are in ONE” - Liam Nolan hyped to be part of the British conquest in ONE Championship

Liam Nolan has yet to capture gold in ONE Championship, but he’s mighty proud of the massive rise of British influence that the promotion has experienced in the past several years.

The global martial arts promotion is a hub for fighters who represent their nations, and Nolan believes that his home of the United Kingdom has produced some of ONE Championship’s best-ever fighters.

Nolan will try to carry that regal identity when he faces off against Russia’s Ali Aliev in a lightweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 18 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Liam Nolan said he takes pride in knowing that he is part of the rise of British influx that the promotion is currently on.

He said:

“I’ve always said the top-level British fighters are all in ONE Championship. They’re all world-level fighters with many more training outside of Thailand. Now it’s showing on the big stage. It’s nice to see because, at the start, it was just guys like myself, Jonathan Haggerty, and Liam Harrison on ONE. Now all the top-level UK guys are in ONE.”

Liam Harrison is one of the most influential fighters in British history and is one fighter many in the younger generation have looked up to.

Haggerty, meanwhile, is arguably the best striker of his generation. ‘The General’ is a two-division ONE Muay Thai world champion and is the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

Liam Nolan admits skipping the holiday cheer in preparation for Ali Aliev

ONE Fight Night 18 will be ONE Championship’s first Amazon card of 2024, and the entire event will be broadcast live and free on Prime Video in North America.

To keep the British fans happy, Sky Sports will take care of the broadcasting duties in the United Kingdom.

Fans and fighters alike were ecstatic for ONE Championship’s newest broadcasting deal, and Liam Nolan is no less hyped to be part of the first ONE Fight Night card that will stream on his home nation's television screens.

In the same interview, Nolan said:

“No pressure, just excitement. I’m excited to make the most of the massive opportunity and I’m coming to make a statement.”