“I’m coming to make a statement” – Liam Nolan excited to be first British fighter to be featured in ONE’s Sky Sports deal

ONE Championship recently signed a massive broadcasting deal with the biggest sports media outlet in Europe, Sky Sports, and English Muay Thai athlete ‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan can’t wait to be the first man from the United Kingdom to feature on the show.

Nolan is set to face Russia’s Ali Aliev at ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, January 12th. Fans in the UK can obviously now catch the action on Sky Sports, and Nolan is thrilled.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nolan couldn’t contain his enthusiasm.

‘Lethal’ said:

“No pressure, just excitement. I’m excited to make the most of the massive opportunity and I’m coming to make a statement.”

One of the most talented Muay Thai fighters out of the United Kingdom, Nolan is an exciting talent with a penchant for scintillating performances. ‘Lethal’ has wins over Brown Pinas, Kim Kyung Lock, and most recently, American Eddie Abasolo, all under the banner of the world’s largest martial arts organization.

‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan hones his skills with ONE Championship megastar Jonathan Haggerty

Want to know why Liam Nolan is so explosive? It’s because he trains with the absolute best, including reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty.

The two have been training partners at Knowlesy Academy for quite some time now and have developed their skills together under renowned trainer Christian Knowles.

Expect to see the absolute best from Liam Nolan when he makes his return to the ONE Championship ring in an attempt to win his second fight in a row.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.