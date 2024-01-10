“Rebuild my momentum” – Liam Nolan says he sacrificed Christmas to get himself in tip-top shape for upcoming match

English Muay Thai superstar ‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan is willing to sacrifice anything and everything for his fighting career, and knows just how his next match is in the grand scheme of things.

As such, the 26-year-old superstar from the United Kingdom did what any self-respecting athlete would do with a big fight coming up – skip the holiday season.

It’s hard for us normal people to pass on the Christmas buffets, awkward family gatherings, and dismiss the holiday cheer. But for Nolan, it’s all about setting his mind straight and focusing on the task at hand.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nolan said he had no second thoughts about giving up the holidays in order to focus on his training.

The 26-year-old Knowlesy Academy product stated:

“After the fight fell through with Sinsamut, I just needed to get in the ring as soon as possible. Cancel Christmas, whatever you have to do, I just have to be back in there and rebuild my momentum.”

Needless to say, fans can surely expect the best version of Liam Nolan to come storming out of the gates this weekend when he returns to the ONE Championship ring for his next fight.

‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan in pivotal bantamweight Muay Thai contest against Ali Aliev

‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan is looking to make a statement in his next fight when he takes on dangerous Russian adversary Ali Aliev.

The two lightweight Muay Thai standouts are set to lock horns at ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, January 12th.

If he wins, Nolan will make it two in a row in the world’s largest martial arts organization and will potentially be knocking on the door of a world title shot.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.