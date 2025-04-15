"I want to push through that" - Liam Nolan vows to break free from Nauzet Trujillo's clutches in ONE Fight Night 31 rematch

Liam Nolan is planning massive things in his upcoming rematch against Spanish contender Nauzet Trujillo on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
In his pre-fight interview with Sky Sports, Nolan said that he wants to showcase his perseverance and heart in his second meeting with Trujillo, much like he did in their first bout, as he stated:
"Anything can happen. That night it did. I want to push through that. If that happens to me again."
'Lethal' sustained a unanimous decision loss to the 35-year-old veteran in February 2024 at ONE Fight Night 19. This also made him walk away from the sport briefly, as he announced his retirement.
But after over a year after that defeat, the British lightweight contender decided to make a comeback to try and avenge that setback and improve his record under the world's largest martial arts organization when he runs it back against the Spanish striker in a lightweight Muay Thai battle.
Liam Nolan thinks that he is still in the mix of the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title picture
After over 12 months of hiatus, the Knowlesy Academy representative believes that he is not far behind in a potential shot at the 26-pound golden belt that Regian Eersel currently holds.
According to the 27-year-old star, his fellow British contender George Jarvis is the rightful challenger right now, and he only needs a couple more wins to become the number one contender, as he told Sky Sports in a recent interview:
"I'm not far away. I think George Jarvis now deserves to fight for the world title. Maybe after this I'll fight someone else as well and maybe I'll fight the winner of George and Eersel."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.