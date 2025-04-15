“It was a bit of a nightmare” - Liam Nolan recounts his devastating experience at the hands of Nauzet Trujillo

British striker Liam Nolan had a nightmare experience competing in his previous outing, forcing him to take an extended break and contemplate his future in the game.
'Lethal' was last seen in action in February last year, taking on Nauzet Trujillo of Spain in a lightweight Muay Thai battle. He gallantly fought for the entire three rounds despite breaking his hand and nose along the way, before losing by unanimous decision.
In an interview with Sky Sports, Liam Nolan recounted what took place in his last ONE Championship match, particularly the broken nose he suffered in the second round of his showdown with Trujillo, which he described as horrific.
The 27-year-old Knowlesy Academy affiliate said:
"When he caught me with the elbow I was in a mess. My nose was broken, my hand was broken. When you break your nose if you blow out, your eye then [swells] So I couldn't see him either. So, I was trying to hit the one in the middle. It was a bit of a nightmare."
The defeat to Trujillo stopped a two-match winning run for Nolan, who made his ONE Championship debut in March 2019 and has a 4-4 record in the promotion.
Liam Nolan seeks redemption against Nauzet Trujillo upon return to action
Liam Nolan returns to ONE Championship action next month, seeking redemption in a rematch with Nauzet Trujillo.
The two strikers reengage in a lightweight Muay Thai joust at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Losing the last time they met, Liam Nolan said he is all fired up again to exact payback on Trujillo and return to his winning ways. Trujillo, for his part, is out to bounce back after losing in his previous match to Thai Sinsamut Klinmee back in January.
ONE Fight Night 31 is available live at U.S. primetime for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.