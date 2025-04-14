Liam Nolan hopes to 'get that momentum back' at ONE Fight Night 31 after briefly calling it a day

When Liam Nolan dropped his fight against Nauzet Trujillo in February 2024 via unanimous decision, he announced his retirement from the sport.
However, over a year later, the British Muay Thai contender has decided to make a return and rematch the same fighter who handed him the defeat on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Before his much-awaited return, Nolan was interviewed by Sky Sports and explained the importance of picking up the victory against the Spanish contender to get him back on track, as he stated:
"It will feel great to get that one back. Coming back, trying to get that momentum back, that's why it's important."
In eight bouts under the world's largest martial arts organization, 'Lethal' has accumulated a 4-4 win-loss card by competing in both Muay Thai and kickboxing matches.
Nolan now aims to break even in his ONE Championship record and begin another run to a potential shot at the coveted 26-pound golden belt.
Liam Nolan believes that George Jarvis can beat Regian Eersel and become the new divisional king at lightweight
The 27-year-old contender also mentioned during the same interview with Sky Sports that his fellow British fighter George Jarvis can beat the reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai king Regian Eersel, especially after his latest win at ONE Fight Night 30 against Mouchine Chafi.
According to Liam Nolan, 'G-Unit' is stylistically a great match-up against 'The Immortal' and has that style to keep up with Eersel, as he proclaimed:
"I think he can beat Eersel. Eersel's great but George has got the Muay Thai style... It's a good fight."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.