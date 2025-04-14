Liam Nolan hopes to 'get that momentum back' at ONE Fight Night 31 after briefly calling it a day

When Liam Nolan dropped his fight against Nauzet Trujillo in February 2024 via unanimous decision, he announced his retirement from the sport.

Ad

However, over a year later, the British Muay Thai contender has decided to make a return and rematch the same fighter who handed him the defeat on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before his much-awaited return, Nolan was interviewed by Sky Sports and explained the importance of picking up the victory against the Spanish contender to get him back on track, as he stated:

"It will feel great to get that one back. Coming back, trying to get that momentum back, that's why it's important."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

In eight bouts under the world's largest martial arts organization, 'Lethal' has accumulated a 4-4 win-loss card by competing in both Muay Thai and kickboxing matches.

Nolan now aims to break even in his ONE Championship record and begin another run to a potential shot at the coveted 26-pound golden belt.

Liam Nolan believes that George Jarvis can beat Regian Eersel and become the new divisional king at lightweight

The 27-year-old contender also mentioned during the same interview with Sky Sports that his fellow British fighter George Jarvis can beat the reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai king Regian Eersel, especially after his latest win at ONE Fight Night 30 against Mouchine Chafi.

Ad

According to Liam Nolan, 'G-Unit' is stylistically a great match-up against 'The Immortal' and has that style to keep up with Eersel, as he proclaimed:

"I think he can beat Eersel. Eersel's great but George has got the Muay Thai style... It's a good fight."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.