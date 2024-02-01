ONE Championship: Liam Nolan vs Nauzet Trujillo booked for ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16

‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan will get his second contest of the year underway at ONE Fight Night 19.

Slightly over a month removed from his unanimous decision win over Russian slugger Ali Aliev at ONE Fight Night 18 last month, the British striker squares off against Nauzet Trujillo in a lightweight Muay Thai war inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in U.S. primetime on February 16.

The promotion officially unveiled this fight and another three-round contest on its website earlier today.

After sitting out throughout 2023 due to multiple injuries and illnesses, the London-based talent sent a notice in his division with a cracking performance in Bangkok, Thailand, this past January.

His forward pressure and crisp striking artillery – one-two combinations, spinning elbows, jumping kicks – proved too much for Aliev, who appeared to have the Englishman cornered in the opening round.

While talks about a potential fight with Regian Eersel for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title followed suit, it appears that the Knowlesy Academy star might have another assignment before booking his ticket to 26 pounds of gold.

In four victories under the ONE banner versus top names Brown Pinas, Kim Kyung Lock, Eddie Abasolo, and Aliev, Liam Nolan has proved why he’s amongst the most exciting fighters on the roster.

And he promises to let it show once more when ONE Fight Night 19 returns to the Mecca of Muay Thai in about two weeks.

Liam Nolan faces an interesting challenge in Trujillo

Though the odds might be stacked in his favor, Liam Nolan cannot simply assume he has what it takes to put the kibosh on his Spanish dance partner on February 16.

Trujillo’s out-of-the-box style and his lightning-quick speed helped him conquer some of Europe’s top fighters, and the Tenerife native is keen to get himself out of the mud after falling to a unanimous decision loss to Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong in August last year.

The 34-year-old striker showed plenty of heart in his contest against the Thai warrior, but the latter’s accuracy and chain of attacks deservingly earned him the judges’ nod after a nine-minute war.

With a chance to redeem himself, Trujillo won't hold anything back when he steps up for one of his toughest challenges yet in the form of Liam Nolan.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 19 card live and for free in American primetime on February 16.