“They’ve been pushing me” - Liam Nolan appreciates ONE Championship’s patience despite injury-riddled 2023

Liam Nolan, for all accounts, had a miserable 2023.

Injuries prevented the British star from stepping inside the ONE Circle, and Nolan believed his stock was going to take a dip following an injury-riddled year.

Those fears, however, were unfounded, and Nolan is getting back into action when he faces Ali Aliev in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 18 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nolan said he was relieved that the promotion looked after him during his arduous 2023.

He said:

“It feels great. After a year of injuries, I feel like ONE is really behind me. They’ve made sure I’ve had a fight every step of the way, and that’s been really important to me. They’ve been pushing me, too. It’s great to be a part of this.”

Nolan was in the midst of one the best stretches of his career before he was forced to sit the entire year out because of injuries.

The 26-year-old won three of his last four fights and was coming off a huge upset win over Eddie Abasolo at ONE on Prime Video 4 in Singapore.

ONE Fight Night 18 is ONE Championship’s first Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers for free.

Liam Nolan is hellbent on recapturing lost momentum

Liam Nolan was undoubtedly on his way to potentially challenging for either of the ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles if he wasn’t hurt in 2023.

It was a sad realization for the 6-foot-2 striker, but Nolan knows the reality he’s in, and he wants nothing more than to get back on the right foot.

Nolan said in the same interview that he plans to use his fight against Aliev as his jumping-off point to restart his march to the world title picture.

"Yes, definitely. I’ve not been able to fight for a long time and I need to get that momentum back. I’d made great strides after beating [Eddie] Abasolo, and it showed. This is what this fight is about. It’s about showing I’m back and I’m here to make up for lost time and make a statement.”