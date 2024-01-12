Liam Nolan says getting a world title shot in ONE’s future London debut will be the perfect scenario

English Muay Thai phenom ‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan has his resurgence all planned out, and he knows what he has to do to get to the top of the stack.

Nolan is coming off a spectacular victory over highly touted American Muay Thai fighter Eddie Abasolo at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November of 2022. The 26-year-old Knowlesy Academy product then spent the entirety of 2023 dealing with niggling injuries that kept him sidelined, but now he’s back and ready to put on a show.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nolan laid out his fast track to redemption and a potential shot at the gold.

‘Lethal’ said:

“If I get through Ali Aliev and get my rematch with Sinsamut [Klinmee], I’ll have two wins behind me which I think should earn me a World Title shot.”

But Nolan isn’t stopping there. ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said that a show in the Englishman’s hometown of London is a possibility, and ‘Lethal’ wants on.

The 26-year-old added:

“I’ve also heard some things about ONE Championship coming to London, so getting on that if it happens would be amazing.”

‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan takes on ONE Championship newcomer Ali Aliev at ONE Fight Night 18

Of course, before any of his plans come to fruition, ‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan has to get past the man who stands before him this weekend.

Nolan is set to face dangerous Russian star Ali Aliev at ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, January 12th.

‘Lethal’ looks to make it two straight wins in his return to the ONE Championship ring.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.