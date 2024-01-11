“I don’t find it hard to stay in the gym” – Liam Nolan on training profusely during the holiday season

Not many people can relate, but ‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan actually loves being in the gym. While the rest of us were enjoying the holidays with our families, gorging on endless buffets of food, the 26-year-old English Muay Thai firecracker was hard at work in the gym, honing his skills.

Nolan is one of the most talented fighters to come out of the United Kingdom, and alongside reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty, sharpens his tools at the renowned Knowlesy Academy under expert trainer Christian Knowles.

‘Lethal’ dreams of one day becoming a ONE world champion and will stop at nothing to achieve his goals. Fortunately, his work ethic matches his ambition, and he even says it comes easily to him.

Speaking in a recent interview with ONE Championship, Nolan said training during the holiday season was just part and parcel of what he wants to achieve in his career.

‘Lethal’ said:

“It’s easy for me because a lot of the people in my world don’t go near the stuff. I’m a product of my environment. I don’t find it hard to stay in the gym. I do what I love every day in the gym.”

Luckily, fans won’t have to wait long to see Liam Nolan back in action.

‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan seeks second straight victory at ONE Fight Night 18

‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan was last seen in action putting one over highly regarded American opponent Eddie Abasolo at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November of 2022. He spent the entire 2023 working on his skills while dealing with niggling injuries.

Now at a hundred percent, Nolan is looking to resume his incredible career.

‘Lethal’ is set to face Russia’s Ali Aliev at ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, January 12th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.