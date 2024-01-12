“I need to get that momentum back” – Healthy Liam Nolan wants to ‘make up for lost time’ in return fight against Ali Aliev

After spending the majority of 2023 dealing with nagging injuries, English Muay Thai star ‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan is back and ready to resume his very promising career.

The 26-year-old Knowlesy Academy product says he is a hundred percent healthy and is motivated to step back inside the ONE Championship ring and put on a show.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nolan talked about his comeback fight in 2024.

‘Lethal’ said:

“Yes, definitely. I’ve not been able to fight for a long time and I need to get that momentum back. I’d made great strides after beating [Eddie] Abasolo, and it showed. This is what this fight is about. It’s about showing I’m back and I’m here to make up for lost time and make a statement.”

Nolan was last seen in action at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November of 2022. The 26-year-old defeated highly touted American striking star Eddie Abasolo via a three-round unanimous decision.

Prior to that bout, Nolan had won two in a row over Brown Pinas and Kim Kyung Lock before running into Thai dynamo Sinsamut Klinmee.

Needless to say, ‘Lethal’ is coming to take his career back on track as he goes for his second straight victory in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan takes ONE Championship newcomer Ali Aliev of Russia at ONE Fight Night 18

Fans won’t have to wait long to see ‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan back in action as the English firecracker steps back inside the ONE Championship ring this weekend.

Nolan will take on ONE debutant Ali Aliev of Russia at ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, January 12th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.