“Russian fighters are always strong” – Liam Nolan remains wary of short-notice opponent Ali Aliev

British striker Liam Nolan is sure of his abilities but is leaving nothing to chance when he clashes with short-notice Russian opponent Ali Aliev at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video on January 12 in Bangkok, Thailand.

‘Lethal’ will be making his return to action after over a year at the event, happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is airing live on U.S. primetime for free to existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview heading into the contest, 26-year-old Nolan shared that they are aware of the strength of Russian fighters and they are not expecting less from Ali Aliev.

The Knowlesy Academy affiliate said:

“It’s been a whirlwind couple of days, so I haven’t been able to see much of him. But I’m expecting him to be very good as he represents Team Mehdi Zatout. The Russian fighters there are always strong. I’m anticipating a good fight, but I’m looking to take him out.”

ONE Fight Night 18 is Liam Nolan’s first fight in 13 months in ONE Championship. He was last in action in November 2022, when he took out American Eddie Abasolo by unanimous decision in a lightweight Muay Thai clash.

Now back in harness after some time, he is coming in with a renewed drive to be better and resume his push for a title shot with a win over ONE-debuting Aliev.

ONE Fight Night 18 is headlined by the featherweight MMA clash between Russian Shamil Gasanov and South Korean Oh Ho Taek.

Liam Nolan excited for fight to be broadcast over Sky Sports

ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video will be broadcast to fans in the United Kingdom through Sky Sports, something Liam Nolan is very excited about as his supporters back home get to see him in action.

The northern Londoner shared that it has been a dream of his to have his matches in ONE brought to more people in the part of the world where he comes from, which is now possible under a deal that ONE and Sky Sports signed last year.

“Lethal’ sees the deal, kicking off with ONE Fight Night 18, as huge for the careers of fighters like him coming from the U.K. and surrounding areas, telling ONE in an interview:

“It could be life-changing. We’ll be able to secure bigger sponsorships because of it. When I think of Sky Sports, I think of [English pro boxers] Tony Bellew and Callum Smith and how big of superstars they’ve become."

Under the deal, Sky Sports will be exclusively broadcasting ONE events in the U.K. and Ireland.

In signing the deal, both organizations cited that it was in line with their common vision of continued growth.

Apart from Liam Nolan, other British fighters doing well in ONE include double ONE world champion Jonathan “The General’ Haggerty, Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison, and Jacob Smith.