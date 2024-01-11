“A ONE Championship belt on my shoulder” – Liam Nolan aims to zero in on Regian Eersel’s lightweight throne this year

‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan has his sights set on Regian Eersel’s ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title this new year.

After more than a year on the shelf due to an unfortunate run with injuries and illness, Nolan makes his long-awaited return to the ring this Friday night, January 12. He'll clash with Russian debutant Ali Aliev at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video.

Earning a win over Eddie Abasolo in his last outing, Nolan hopes that a second straight victory will get him that much closer to a ONE world title opportunity in 2024:

“Yeah absolutely [I have my short-term goals planned out],” Nolan told the South China Morning Post. “I would love to be ending the year with a ONE Championship belt on my shoulder man. Yeah, 100 percent. In the lightweight division.”

Liam Nolan knows a thing or two about claiming gold, having captured the WBC Muay Thai world championship.

But as anyone who has done it can confirm, claiming a crown under the ONE Championship banner is a whole other monster.

See the full interview below:

Liam Nolan faces a dangerous finisher in Ali Aliev

After splitting his first six appearances with the promotion, Liam Nolan’s scrap with Ali Aliev will play a pivotal role in his quest to one day hoist ONE Championship gold over his head.

Hoping to spoil his plans will be a dangerous Russian newcomer who has maintained a 100 percent finish rate since turning pro in 2017.

Aliev will be one of five fighters making their promotional debuts at ONE Fight Night 18 on Friday night. Don’t miss the next generation of ONE stars as they invade the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this week.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.